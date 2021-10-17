Man Murders Friend Over Woman

Chivhu – A man has been arrested and is being charged with murder after he struck and killed his friend with an iron bar following a misunderstanding over a woman that they were both allegedly in love with.

The incident happened at a bottle store in Beatrice last Monday.

Watmore Chikweye (22) of Chaitemura Street, Zengeza 1 Chitungwiza hit Daveen Chisepete (24) of 1917 Beatrice location with an iron bar several times on the chest and Chisepete died on the spot.

Mash East Police spokesperson Inspector Felix Chazovachii confirmed the case to The Mirror.

Sources said that the two were having a beer drink at a bottle store in Beatrice when they had a misunderstanding over Sibongile Muzanga whom they both were in love with.

They started fighting and Chikweye picked up an iron bar and struck Chisepete several times on the chest. The accused tried to flee from the scene but was apprehended by members of the public who handed him over ZRP Beatrice. Chisepete’s body was taken to Chitungwiza Mortuary for postmortem.- The Mirror