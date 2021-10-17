Mnangagwa Speaks On Mathema’s Demotion

Share











By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has spoken on the recent demotion of Cain Mathema.

Mnangagwa demoted Mathema from the Primary Education ministry and moved him to his office as a minister without portfolio.

He replaced him with Evelyn Ndlovu.

Mnangagwa told people witnessing the commissioning of a Mutoko vegetable processing plant Last week that Mathema was ill.



“On schools, it is unfortunate that our Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Cain

Mathema is not feeling well,” said President Mnangagwa.



Mathema has been ill for over two months now.



He was last seen in public in August in Bulawayo.