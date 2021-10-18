MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Intensifies Rural Mobilization Campaign

18-10-2021

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly yesterday held a very successful mobilization and recruitment program at Kondo, Chipinge West in Manicaland.

Yesterday’s program was arranged by the Manicaland Provincial youth leadership as commanded by Chairman Kelvin Kambiro and Secretary Macmillan Rimbi.

The Assembly is mobilizing young people through sport and yesterday was yet another successful soccer tournament but this time organized in a different province.

From the data we collected yesterday, exactly 1124 new recruits joined the Assembly and the next step is to convert them into registered voters. We are sure to meet our 1 Million target of new voters and feed into the 6 million voter mark set by the party.

From what we witnessed yesterday at Kondo, there is certainly no confusion at the base about who is the country’s next President. There is a general consensus among the youths and the elderly that the People’s President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the country’s best foot forward.

From Mbire, Maungwe and Kondo young people are geared up for change in this country.

We are solidifying the base by building a rural youth that is conscious of the struggle at hand, the national democratic agenda.

A high powered Youth Assembly delegation led by Acting National Chairperson, Commander Cecillia ‘Chauya Chauya’ Chimbiri graced the event.

A special mention to Youth Assembly Acting Organizer Lovejoy ‘Dunga’ Chitengu and the entire Youth Assembly leadership from Manicaland Province who are tying all the loose ends as Manicaland awaits the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa for his tour of that province.

We are removing Emmerson Mnangagwa and his band of looters!

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson