Tagwirei Hijacks Highlanders

By A Correspondent-Sakunda Holdings boss, Kuda Tagwirei has pledged to renovate the Highlanders’ offices.

Tagwirei pledged on Sunday and said that work to revamp the offices would start immediately.

Tagwirei visited the Bosso offices in Bulawayo on Sunday morning in the company of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire and Sakunda Holdings executives and held a meeting with the club’s executive committee and board.

During the meeting, Tagwirei promised to immediately renovate the club’s offices and pledged his continued support for the club. He said:

I would like to appreciate the work that has been done by Ndumiso Gumede and the team to have these offices.

I have looked at the offices and seen how dilapidated they are. We will be making arrangements such that the renovation of the offices starts on Monday.

He said when he recovered from sickness, he was informed about the dire financial situation at the former Premier League champions and decided to help. Said Tagwirei:

I was down with sickness for some months and when l came back, they told me about the situation at Highlanders and we decided to come in and help.

Primarily it was Highlanders that we wanted to assist and later on, Dynamos came into the picture.

I believe Highlanders should continue as a community team. This is the best model for the team and we will assist where we can.

Highlanders’ board chairman Luke Mnkandla thanked Sakunda for its timely support, which came when the club needed it most.

Sakunda recently announced a sponsorship package for both Dynamos and Highlanders, with US$420 000 towards payment of salaries for players and the technical team and each club receiving US$60 000 each year for signing-on fees.

There is US$200 000 for Bosso or DeMbare if they win the league title and a US$150 000 bonus for qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

