Tribute To Gift Mabhaudhi
18 October 2021
Tinashe Sambiri|The sun has set for legendary preacher and former Radio 2 presenter, Gift “The Praying Mantis” Mabhaudi.
Mabhaudhi was 68.
According to family sources, Mabhaudhi died on Friday morning.
His son, Rowdy, posted on Twitter:
My father Mufundisi Mabaudhi, most of you know him from radio programmes, Zvidzidzo Zvebhaiberi, ChiKritsu neTsika, Sunday Morning Service. He is no more. I’m not okay!”
ZCC secretary-general Kenneth Mtata described Mabhaudhi as a highly celebrated indigenous clergyman whose messages inspired thousands.