AU Appoints Mnangagwa ‘Election Rigger,’ Edgar Lungu Head of Election Observer Mission.

Share











By Business Reporter | The African Union has appointed Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu to the position of head of the election observer mission, barely 2 months after Lungu’s election rigging controversies in the last polls.

Lungu will supervise Kenya’s elections next year, his party said, in what means Lungu, a well known Mnangagwa loyale, will also head the bloc’s mission team overseeing Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections.

The development comes shortly after the former president performed vote rigging operations in his country’s last polls, by switching off the internet and shifting the blame against his own opponent. Back in August 2018, Lungu assisted ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa commit war crimes by deporting MDC Alliance Deputy President Tendai Biti helping in the creation of a fake parliament and a fake presidency.

Meanwhile, Lungu’s party, the Patriotic Front’s Information Department announced as follows:

As a party, we are deeply elated with the appointment of our party President and former Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa LUNGU by the African Union. And we are proud of him. The well deserved appointment by the Africa Union (AU) to choose our leader, as Head of Election Observer Mission for the upcoming elections in KENYA mid next year, is a mark of recognition by the continent.

This speaks highly of our party President and indeed our party in terms of the democratic ethos and credibility to speak authoritatively on the continent as regards democracy and good governance. It goes to show that Zambia continues to be a shinning example on the continent and far beyond on its unmatched democratic credentials.

This is a mark of recognition of true Statesmanship bestowed on Dr Edgar LUNGU. It further shows that President Lungu is highly respected on the continent. As a party, we wish him well as he heads the mission, and we are very confident without a doubt that our former President will acquit himself diligently and execute his duties auspiciously.