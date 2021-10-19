Guvamatanga, Zesa Boss In Collision Course

By A Correspondent- Finance ministry secretary George Guvamatanga has clashed with Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) executive chairperson Sydney Gata over the power generation tender.

Newzimbawe, reports that the latter is accusing the former of refusing to guarantee Independent Power Producers’ (IPPs) deals and unlock their funding.

The deals have the potential to produce 300 megawatts of electricity, which would go a long way in easing the current power crisis that has seriously affected the operations of business and industry.

In his address during a tour of the Hwange Power Plant Monday, Gata said the IPPs were failing to take off because Guvamatanga, as the Finance Ministry Secretary, was taking too long to guarantee the projects.

The government last year licensed dozens of IPPs but they require the Finance Ministry to provide the necessary surety. Gata said:

The secretary for Finance is the main culprit. I can put it in writing so that you can go and tell him this is what I said.

It is the Ministry of Finance that is responsible for issuing those guarantees which can unlock a lot of capacity that can end load shedding.

Not only that, we could export electricity to South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia which are more desperate than ourselves.

Zimbabwe’s energy supply remains fragile and relies on power imports to plug the shortfall, and due to the depressed generation capacity, only 40% of houses in the country have access to electricity with 83% in urban areas and the remainder in rural areas.

Zimbabwe is targeting to add more than 2 000 MW to the national grid mostly from renewable and cleaner sources, including solar, wind, and other sources by 2030