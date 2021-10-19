Manicaland Embraces President Chamisa’s Community Engagement Programme: Watch

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has taken the community engagement programme to Manicaland Province.

On Monday, he was at Ngangu, Chimanimani where he addressed local residents.

According to President Chamisa, the wave of change is unstoppable.

“At Ngangu in Chimanimani, Manicaland for a citizens and community interface. Zimbabwe needs real change,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

In a statement the MDC Alliance said :

President Nelson Chamisa continues his citizen conversation interface tour of Manicaland Province.

He went to Kurwaisimba Business Centre in Chimanimani where he met community leaders, vendors, opinion makers & special interest groups in line with our People’s Agenda.

In Biriiri, President

@nelsonchamisa

made a stop to visit the community, hear their concerns and sell our message for hope. The people shared their support for the transformation agenda. They’re registering to vote en masse & are ready to defend our #6million votes!

Watch:

