BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Roosevelt Girls High School

By Own Correspondent- A fire has reportedly broke out at Roosevelt Girls High School in Harare, ZimEye has learnt.

Details on the cause of the fire were however still sketchy by the time of writing.

Below is a picture sent to ZimEye by a source from the school.

Efforts to get a comment from the school authorities and the City of Harare’s fire department was still work in progress by the time of writing.

More to follow….