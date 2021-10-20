WATCH- “Was It A Bullet That Hit President Chamisa’s Car?: Zimbabweans Debate
20 October 2021
MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti accused the clueless Zanu PF regime of using bully-boy tactics to cow the MDC Alliance into submission.
VP Biti said this at a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday.
Hon Biti accused Mr Mnangagwa’s administration of attempting to assassinate President Nelson Chamisa in Manicaland on Tuesday.
According to Hon Biti, Zanu PF has a habit of blaming victims of its malice.
He also dismissed POLAD and called for SADC to initiate genuine dialogue…