WATCH- “Was It A Bullet That Hit President Chamisa’s Car?: Zimbabweans Debate

Share











Watch the live video loading below……

https://fb.watch/8LK0T3wBTv/

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti accused the clueless Zanu PF regime of using bully-boy tactics to cow the MDC Alliance into submission.

VP Biti said this at a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday.

Hon Biti accused Mr Mnangagwa’s administration of attempting to assassinate President Nelson Chamisa in Manicaland on Tuesday.

According to Hon Biti, Zanu PF has a habit of blaming victims of its malice.

He also dismissed POLAD and called for SADC to initiate genuine dialogue…