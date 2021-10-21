Chamisa Speaks On Assassination Attempts

Share











By A Correspondent- Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said he narrowly escaped Zanu PF assassination attempts.

He posted on Twitter on Wednesdaychamisa said he was lucky to be alive.

He wants me killed and dead. They want blood and more blood. They missed by seconds because Our #Godisinit. Violence & assassinations won’t solve complex national challenges. I’m (in) Nyanga today meeting the community. Change must happen. The citizens are clear!

THEY NEARLY TOOK ME OUT..He wants me killed and dead.They want blood and more blood.They missed by seconds because Our #Godisinit.Violence & assassinations won’t solve complex national challenges.I’m Nyanga today meeting the community.Change must happen.The citizens are clear! — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) October 20, 2021