Manicaland Youth Leader Distances Zanu Pf From President Chamisa’s Assassination Attempt

By A Correspondent- Manicaland provincial Zanu PF youths have denied attacking MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa in Mutare Tuesday afternoon adding that the alleged assassination attempt was a ploy stage-managed in order to taint Emmerson Mnangagwa’s image.

Addressing journalists at a press conference at Zanu PF Manicaland offices, Wednesday the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs, Danmore Mambondiyani said Chamisa’s assassination attempt was stage-managed by own party stalwarts in a bid to raise funds for their leader’s armoured vehicle.

Chamisa survived an assassination attempt in Mutare as he travelled from Chipinge district where he is meeting traditional leaders and the electorate.

Said Mambondiyani:

“One can see the claims of attacks and gunshots by the MDC Alliance are merely a continuation of a failed Black Operations strategy aimed at smearing the integrity of the government and the people of Zimbabwe.

“The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and his government are seized with expanding the power grid, dam capacities, improving roads infrastructure across the country, as well as creating an environment that is conducive for business and job creation.”

“Chamisa wants to tarnish the name of our nation and our hardworking youths in all districts despite that he is enjoying roads recently surfaced by President Mnangagwa. Probably he may be seeking support for fundraising a vehicle which he is longing for.

“He is trying to hobnob with sponsors so that he will continue enjoying the newly surfaced roads across the country.

Mambondiyani is one of the suspects identified to be behind the plot to assassinate Chamisa Tuesday.