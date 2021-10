Watch Chamisa Showing Dancing Skills In Chipinge After Assassination Escape

Share











By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President this week entertained Chipinge masses after escaping an assassination attempt by Zanu PF.

In Chipinge.. Greeted warmly by the young and old at Musirizwi .Citizens are ready to WIN Zimbabwe for change. Excellent Citizens conversations and Community Interfaces. Change is coming

In Chipinge.. Greeted warmly by the young and old at Musirizwi .Citizens are ready to WIN Zimbabwe for change. Excellent Citizens conversations and Community Interfaces. Change is coming! pic.twitter.com/DTuuXJf9Ak — nelson chamisašŸ‡æšŸ‡¼ (@nelsonchamisa) October 19, 2021