Bikita School Children Run Amok, Destroy Property

By A Correspondent- Pupils at Mashoko Mission High School Bikita District, Masvingo Province, went berserk on Thursday morning and destroyed property, including the head, Trynos Mbwirire’s vehicle, prompting the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to deploy the Riot Unit to the school.

According to The Mirror, the irate pupils destroyed windowpanes at the classrooms and uprooted carrots from Mbwirire’s garden.

Masvingo Acting Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike confirmed the disturbances but said she was yet to get a full briefing.

The pupils had several grievances, among them the school’s failure to supply electricity for the past seven days and the unavailability of running water for several weeks.

Furthermore, staff turnover is said to be high and the head is rarely at the school amid allegations that he will be attending political meetings.

The demonstrations started off at the classrooms at around 9 AM and only stopped after the intervention of riot police around lunchtime.

Masvingo police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was not aware of the matter while efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from Mbwirire were futile as his mobile phone was switched off.

A parent who spoke to The Mirror said the unavailability of running water and electricity at the school was of concern. The parent said:

The school has been without electricity for the past six days. We have a backup generator but the administration is saying that there is no fuel whereas O and A level students are writing their ZIMSEC examinations soon.

The school has also been running without tap water for several weeks because there is no fuel to draw water from a nearby dam and from the Mashoko Mission Hospital borehole.