ZimEye
"I am saying Douglas Mwonzora is not the leader of the MDC-T, I remain struck to that fact," SO WHO IS THE MDC T LEADER THEN? "There's no leader, this is a train with a head" – Amos Kaliati, MDC-T Secretary Of Mines pic.twitter.com/3AkeEWgWa5— ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 22, 2021
"I am saying Douglas Mwonzora is not the leader of the MDC-T, I remain struck to that fact," SO WHO IS THE MDC T LEADER THEN? "There's no leader, this is a train with a head" – Amos Kaliati, MDC-T Secretary Of Mines pic.twitter.com/3AkeEWgWa5