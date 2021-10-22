ZimEye
This is Sandile Mabuza; a student of KaSchiele High School who was been shot and killed by trigger happy police in the country on Wednesday; 22 October 2021. Rest In Power young lion 🕊 #EswatiniProtests #Eswatini pic.twitter.com/GAU2xzEtWe— Economic Freedom Fighters of Swaziland (@EFFSwazi) October 22, 2021
