Bournemouth Coach Pushes For Extension Of Zemura Contract

AFC Bournemouth coach Scott Parker has urged the club’s hierarchy to extend the contract of Zimbabwean sensation Jordan Zemura, as soon as possible.

The 21-year old left back has had a brilliant start to the 2021-22 season, in which he is one of only two players in the squad, along with Lloyd Kelly, to have played every minute in the league.

His contract expires at the end of the current campaign and Parker needs the future of the versatile star, as well as that of Jaidon Anthony, to be secured quickly, especially before the former goes to the AFCON finals with Zimbabwe in January.

“I’m conscious that I don’t want discussions that go on too long,” Parker told DorsetLive.

“Those discussions will have to wait, if something can’t get sorted imminently. People in those places in Richard (Hughes) and Neill (Blake), they know my views,” he added.

“The players know my views as well. And my views are exactly that. If this is not a quick negotiation, then I don’t want there to be one. I want to get them to the end of the season and then we can sit down and discuss what these two boys are,” the coach said.

Zemura has been brilliant for both club and country this season, having cemented his place in Parker’s promotion-chasing Cherries, who currently occupy the summit of the Championship table.

He was also by far, Zimbabwe’s best player in the back to back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Scott Parker