Chinamasa Speaks On “Bombed” House

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa has opened up on the causes of the fire that burnt down his Borrowdale house Thursday afternoon.

In a statement Chinamasa, said no one was harmed by the fire that destroyed his house.

Below is the complete statement by Chinamasa:

The main bedroom, the bedroom where the fire originated from and my study room were all gutted by the fire and reduced to ashes. Nothing was saved from these rooms. The Fire Brigade arrived in time to save the dining room, the lounge, the kitchen and the two remaining bedrooms.

As to the cause of the fire, I am suspecting an electrical fault. I am ruling out completely any foul play. Enemies may celebrate over my misfortune but I believe there was no enemy hand behind this incident. I know social media will be awash with all sorts of speculations. This I have no power to stop. What I know from the bottom of my heart is that this was an accident, an act of God.

It’s not easy to accept that what we have worked for all our lives has gone up in smoke in a matter of seconds. All that we have remained with are the clothes we were wearing. The furniture, clothes, blankets, files, documents, records, manuscripts, family photos… everything, and above all my priceless and irreplaceable library is now just a heap of ash and rubble.

In conversations with friends and relatives, I find myself fielding Job-like questions but I want to assure all who care for my welfare that in God I trust and he will provide.