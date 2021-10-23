Zim Match Officials To Handle High Profile Champions League Tie

Zimbabwean match officials will be on duty on Sunday in the CAF Champions League.

Brighton Chimene will take charge of the first round encounter between South African giants Orlando Pirates and Congolese side Diables Noirs de Brazzaville. He will be assisted by Tafadzwa Nkala and Edgar Rumeck. Lawrence Zimondi is the fourth official.

The match will be played at the Orlando Stadium in Jo’burg, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 5:30 pm Zim/CAT time.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe