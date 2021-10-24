MDC Alliance MP Abducted In Vic Falls
24 October 2021
The MDC Alliance MP for Chitungwiza South, Maxwell Mavhunga was reportedly briefly abducted on Sunday, in Victoria Falls where he is attending a pre budget seminar.
Hon Mavhunga announced saying,
I have been attacked by Zanu Pf here at the budget workshop in Victoria Falls.
I have not sustained any visible injuries.
They abducted me in front of my wife and took me to a dark room where they assaulted me.
Advocate Sikhala is with me and i have alerted him.
They have released me but we are traumatized.
Further details were not available at the time of writing. – THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY