MDC Alliance MP Abducted In Vic Falls

Share











The MDC Alliance MP for Chitungwiza South, Maxwell Mavhunga was reportedly briefly abducted on Sunday, in Victoria Falls where he is attending a pre budget seminar.

Hon Mavhunga announced saying,

I have been attacked by Zanu Pf here at the budget workshop in Victoria Falls.

Maxwell Mavhunga



I have not sustained any visible injuries.

They abducted me in front of my wife and took me to a dark room where they assaulted me.



Advocate Sikhala is with me and i have alerted him.



They have released me but we are traumatized.

Further details were not available at the time of writing. – THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY