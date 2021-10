Chakwera Fights In Mnangagwa’s Corner

By A Correspondent- SADC chairman and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has issued a statement demanding the removal of US and EU imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

In the statement to mark the regional anti-sanctions day against Zimbabwe, Chakwera said sanctions were choking Harare.

https://www.sadc.int/news-events/news/statement-his-excellency-dr-lazarus-mccarthy-chakwera-president-republic-malawi-and-chairperson-sadc-calling-lifting-all-sanctio/