Manhunt For Rapist Madzibaba Tanya

By A Correspondent- Police in Budiriro, Harare, are on a manhunt for an alleged rapist known as Madzibaba Tanya, who sexually abused a 33-year-old woman twice at his shrine in September after she visited him seeking help for her sick son.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday warned women against being trapped by “perverts bent on sexual gratification” at religious shrines. Mwanza told NewsDay:

Sex predators are a menace to society. The public, especially women, should not be deceived into believing in such religious pronouncements by perverts whose acts are simply bent on sexual gratification. People should always be alert and report such people to the police.

We are on the hunt for the alleged rapist and anyone with information on his whereabouts should report to any nearest police station.

It is alleged that on September 20, the complainant, from Budiriro 1, went to the accused person’s shrine seeking assistance for her son.

Madzibaba Tanya reportedly told the complainant that she had spiritual husbands and ordered her to have sexual intercourse with a man in the bush for three consecutive days and then bring semen for cleansing.

Mwanza said the complainant told the Madzibaba Tanya that she had no one to have sexual intercourse with and the accused volunteered to be the man.

After two encounters, she did not return for the third time after figuring out that she was being raped.

She reported the matter to the police