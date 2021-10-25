Mwazha Surpasses A Century

By A Correspondent- African Apostolic Church (AAC) founder Bishop Paul Mwazha celebrated his 103rd birthday on Saturday in Waterfalls at a well-attended gathering.

Over 16 000 congregants of AAC, popularly known as VaApositori vekwaMwazha, mainly from Harare and Chitungwiza converged in Waterfalls for what they call Gumhano, a monthly church service gathering and took the opportunity to celebrate their leader’s birthday.

Born on October 25, 1918, Mwazha is believed to have started preaching at the age of 16.

In an interview on the sidelines of the celebrations, Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha, the son of Bishop Paul, who is one of the church Bishops, said the huge gathering showed that everything they are doing as a church is in the right direction.

“We have gathered here for prayers, thanking the Almighty for taking care of our father Paul Mwazha. He is now 103 years old and we are happy as a church and family for that, hence the huge gathering you are witnessing here.

“This gathering is a testament that the servant of God, Paul Mwazha, was given a gift by God. A gift to win peoples’ hearts through teaching and preaching His word to them.

“My father started preaching at the age of 16 and now he is 103 years old, you can imagine all the years he has been doing God’s work. More than 80 years, he has dedicated to God’s work.”

Bishop Alfred added that the entire family and church were happy with the protection that their founder was getting from God. Bishop Elson Tafa, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the church, said they were humbled by the huge turn-out for the celebrations.

“Gathered here is also the Priesthood Council who are the three sons of Paul Mwazha weAfrica. They are Bishops Edward Ngoni Mwazha, Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha and James Mwazha. This Council is the one which represents Paul Mwazha as you know that he has advanced in age and walking is now difficult so in his absence, his three sons are here in his place.

“So this gathering has Paul Mwazha’s blessings through the Priesthood Council. Whatever we do is approved by this Council.”

Bishop Tafa said as they celebrated Bishop Mwazha’s birthday, they also prayed for the nation, President Mnangagwa and his administration.

He said the church was also praying for Zimbabwe’s economic prosperity.

-State media