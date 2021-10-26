Madzibaba Rapes Client At Shrine

By A correspondent- Police in Harare’s in Budiriro high-density suburb is looking for an alleged rapist named Madzibaba Tanya.

Madzibaba is wanted in connection with an alleged case of rape where he is said to have sexually abused a 33-year-old woman twice at his shrine.

The incident is said to have happened in September after the victim visited him seeking help for her sick son.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday warned women against being trapped by “perverts bent on sexual gratification” at religious shrines.

“Sex predators are a menace to society. The public, especially women, should not be deceived into believing in such religious pronouncements by perverts whose acts are simply bent on sexual gratification. People should always be alert and report such people to the police,” Mwanza told NewsDay.

“We are on the hunt for the alleged rapist and anyone with information on his whereabouts should report to any nearest police station.”

It is alleged that on September 20, the complainant, from Budiriro 1, went to the accused person’s shrine seeking assistance for her son.

Madzibaba Tanya reportedly told the complainant that she had spiritual husbands and ordered her to have sexual intercourse with a man in the bush for three consecutive days and then bring semen for cleansing.

“The complainant told the accused person that she had no one to have sexual intercourse with and the accused volunteered to be the man,” Mwanza said.

After two encounters, she did not return for the third time after figuring out that she was being raped.

She reported the matter to the police.

-NewsDay