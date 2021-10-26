Mohadi Son In Trouble Over 2019 Road Accident

By A Correspondent- Former vice President Kembo Mohadi’s son has ignored fixing cars he negligently hit in a road accident that happened in 2019.

A Bulawayo resident Sibukekile Moyo has filed a police complaint against Mohadi’s son, Kgosidintsi, over the issue.

The accident reportedly happened on August 24, 2019, in Bulawayo and Mohadi, of Glen Lorne in Harare, paid a fine for driving without due care and attention.

Moyo told NewsDay that after the accident, Mohadi undertook to pay for the repairs to her car, as well as three other cars that were damaged as a result of his conduct. She said:

He had promised to fix my car, but he later kept quiet until I fixed my car using my own money. When I called him and told him I had fixed my car, he said I should keep the receipts and he would reimburse me. But until today, there is nothing and he has now blocked my numbers.

Moyo said Kgosidintsi owed her US$800 for the repairs, and that the former Vice-President had asked her to give him the quotations, but nothing materialised from him too.

She alleged that Kgosidintsi later claimed that he was a student, while his father was a civil servant and so they could not afford to pay that kind of amount.

Moyo added that Kgosidintsi blocked her number when she kept calling him.

More: NewsDay