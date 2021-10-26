Police Arrest 20 War Veterans Over Poor Pension Protest

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare have arrested 20 war veterans protesting against poor pensions.

Tuesday, the defiant former liberation war combatants said they were living in abject poverty while political elites were leading luxurious lives.

They said they were ready to be arrested or die for staging the protests meant to push the government to review their pensions.

They said they used to have better lives but now the situation has deteriorated. Watch the video below for more details.

They previously demonstrated in ‘defense of its people, freedoms, and the future’ after claiming that the ANC government was failing in its duty to effectively run the country.

The trend shows that some African governments are failing to address the veterans’ grievances, neither do they have sustainable plans for the welfare of war veterans.

-Online