MY DREAM & MISSION is to see our politics based more on ideas and thought, anchored more on issues and debate away from insults,hate &violence. My joy will be complete when more young smart Zimbabweans join active politics. It’s doable. It’s possible.A New Great Zimbabwe loading!— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) October 26, 2021
