Chamisa Rides On Arrested War Veterans

Share











By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has said that the arrest of over 40 war veterans Tuesday is a clear sign that the Zanu PF led government is insensitive to the plight of the former freedom fighters.

Armed police rounded up war veterans in central Harare who staged a peaceful demonstration against poor pension payouts.

“AS A PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENT we will never harass, terrorize, disrespect, victimize, ignore or forget our war veterans and liberation heroes.

Their welfare and dignity is and shall be our top priority. All their grievances must be addressed. Stop arresting and harassing our liberation heroes,” Chamisa tweeted Wednesday.

The veterans were detained at various police stations in Harare, with some taken to Harare Central Police Station, while the rest were taken to Rhodesville and Borrowdale police stations.

The veterans had gathered at the Africa Unity Square to protest over the $16 000 monthly allowances they are getting from the government when police in riot gear swooped on them.

This is the second time the war veterans have been arrested this year.

In August, nine of them were arrested for protesting at Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices, demanding a review of their pension benefits.