Chamisa Takes Citizen Conversation Tour To Mash West

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has taken his citizen conversation tour to Mashonaland West.

Chamisa has already toured Masvingo and Manicaland with his various trips rocked by incidences of violence sponsored by Zanu PF including an alleged assassination attempt.

As Chamisa takes his charges to Mashonaland West which is one of the ruling party strongholds, there are already reports of Zanu PF thugs barricading roads to stop him from accessing rural areas as part of his outreach.

“The people’s President, Adv @nelsonchamisa continues his citizen conversation tour. This week he is in Mash West province. Zanu PF thugs have barricaded the highway & are continuing with their violent, lawless tactics. We are unshaken. Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come,” the MDC Alliance said

Chamisa is on a countrywide tour of rural areas to meet and speak to community leaders on the problems facing the country.