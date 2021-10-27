US Exposes Zanu PF Lies About Sanctions

Tinashe Sambiri|The U.S. Embassy in Harare has dismissed claims by the Harare administration that sanctions are ruining the country’s economy.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy cited corruption and mismanagement of resources as the cause of the economic meltdown in Zimbabwe.

“Blaming sanctions is a convenient scapegoat to distract the public from the real reasons behind Zimbabwe’s economic challenges – corruption, economic mismanagement, and failure to respect human rights and uphold the rule of law. #ItsNotSanctions.”

UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson has also pointed out that the targeted measures are meant to stop human rights violations.

“I love buying Zimbabwean blueberries in the UK. UK sanctions don’t stop trade. They are about stopping human rights violations and corruption.”