Poachers Nabbed In Mwenezi…

Two suspected poachers from Gokwe were nabbed by the Police in Mwenezi on October 13, where they allegedly wanted to hunt rhinos for their horns.

Tavonga Shiri (48) of Kamboyo village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe and Bonga Nenani (37) of Chitoro village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe were arrested by detectives from Chiredzi Minerals, Flora and Fauna at Maranda turnoff in Mwenezi after Police received a tip-off.

The two who are cousins disguised themselves as builders and they carried in their satchels building tools like the trowel.

Sources told Two Nations that the group of detectives who tracked the suspects, caught them at Maranda turn off at around 6pm. It is suspected that they wanted to wait for someone from Masvingo who would take them to Bubye Valley Conservancy to hunt rhinos.

The detectives introduced themselves and asked to search them and they complied.

Shiri carried a black and grey satchel and his right hand was holding a green sack which had a yellow spirit level to disguise as a builder. Nenani carried a maroon satchel.

Upon searching, a 303 rifle which was in two working parts with a barrel tied together with the butt which was wrapped in a pink sack was recovered. It was tightly tied to the spirit level. The other accused had 8 x 7,62 mm FN rounds wrapped in a 2kg sugar plastic.

The two failed to produce documents for the firearms leading to their arrest.

They appeared at Mwenezi Magistrate Courts on unlawful possession of firearm charges and were remanded to October 27, 2021. The firearms and ammunition will be examined by Ballistics Section. – The Mirror

Rhino