State Security Agents Abduct MDC Alliance Official In Gutu

Share











Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance member, Talent Maisokwadzo was abducted by State security agents in Gutu on Wednesday.

Government agents accuse Maisokwadzo of exposing Zanu PF hooligans who perpetrated acts of violence in Gutu as President Nelson Chamisa held community engagement meetings in the area.

“@mdczimbabwe member from Gutu Central Maisokwadzo Talent has bn abducted by the #CIO in Gutu led by 1, Chikuvire.

He is accused of having exposd names of ppl behind torture of Sen Rwambiwa, @arnold_batirai & others in Gutu.

#ITSNOTSANCTIONS

RULEOFLAW

@MelDohan @nelsonchamisa https://t.co/1CYjs3uioq,” MDC Alliance tweeted.