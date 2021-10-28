ZimEye
Micro blogging websites, Twitter on Thursday revealed users can now record their spaces broadcasts. The company in a brief statement said:
🔴 REC has startedone feature you’ve been asking for is Spaces Recording and the ability to replay. Some hosts on iOS will now be able to record their Spaces and share it out to their audience. pic.twitter.com/Puz78oCm4t— Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 28, 2021
