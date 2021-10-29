Zivhu Pushes For Mnangagwa, Chamisa Talks

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF Chivhi South lawmaker, Killer Zivhu, has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to find each other.

Zvivhu, who was speaking in idioms and avoiding mentioning the names of the two, said their (Chamisa and Mnangagwa) continued political power struggles were costing the nation.

“Others are saying Zimbabwe is suffering from Sanctions, others are saying it’s corruption and human rights abuse, These two groups are in Zimbabwe and they are all Zimbabweans. Chingogarayi pasi mugadzirise zvinonetsa Nyika ifambire mberi. Tofira just a few group rinodya richiguta,” Zivhu tweeted.

