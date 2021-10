SADC, AU Must Reprimand Mnangagwa Over Abuse Of Human Rights

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance Youth Assembly organising secretary for UK and Ireland Valerie Karimakwenda has implored SADC, AU and the UN to reprimand Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF over blatant disregard of people’s rights.

Karimakwenda condemned the persecution of opposition activists in Zimbabwe…