ZLHR And PYCD Unite In Fight Against Child Marriage In Chipinge District

Share











Precious Magede

By A Correspondent- Precious Magede of Rimbi High School scooped the second prize in the schools essay competition that were sponsored by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) in collaboration with Platform for Youth and Community Development Trust (PYCD) .

Her prize included school fees and stationary which were handed today on the 29th of October 2021 by the ZLHR Executive Director Roselyn Hanzi

.ZLHR and PYCD are jointly running activities targeting girls who are still in school.