Kasukuwere Election Campaign Video

Share











Kasukuwere election campaign video: They called him a CRIMINAL surrounding national development at a time when:

-civil servants were being paid in USD, -bread was 80c,

-WhatsApp bundle was $2.

Who really was or is a criminal? DISCUSS

Kasukuwere election campaign video: They called him a CRIMINAL surrounding national development at a time when:

-civil servants were being paid in USD, -bread was 80c,

-WhatsApp bundle was $2.



Who really was or is a criminal? DISCUSS pic.twitter.com/H5mqGBEhYt — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 31, 2021