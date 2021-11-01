Mnangagwa Boasts Of Second Republic Achievements

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the ruling ZANU PF will win the 2023 elections saying the party has gained popularity over the past few years.

He attributed the party’s growth and success to “its ability to accelerate the transformation of the socio-economic conditions of Zimbabweans.”

Addressing party members at the end of the ZANU PF 19th National People’s Conference in Bindura this Saturday, Mnangagwa said:

Our structures are vibrant with more active members, supporters and sympathizers. The organisational reach of our party must continue to widen, capturing the greater part of our nation. We are indeed winning our election before election date. Our expansive membership attests to the ever-growing faith, trust and allegiance, which the people have to the revolutionary party.

He added that ZANU PF “under the Second Republic has shown that it is the only party capable of delivering a better and more prosperous future for the people of our great country.”

He speaks when Zimbabwe is submerged under economic, humanitarian, and political crises that manifest through soaring inflation, poor salaries for workers, and a deteriorating democratic space.

Meanwhile, the opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has also expressed confidence that it will unseat Mnangagwa in 2023.

Political analysts are calling for political and media reforms to ensure that there is a level playing field ahead of the election. They say the current political landscape favours the ruling party.- ZBC