15-Year-Old Nkayi Girl Murdered Over Boyfriend

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case in which a 15-year-old secondary school girl was stabbed to death during a fight with another learner aged 16 over a boyfriend.

The deceased died on Friday last week in Nkayi.

According to a statement by the ZRP issued on Monday, the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife during the tussle. Read the statement:

Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged 16 on October 29 2021 at Mawala, Ngwaladi area.

The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife, which she was given by her cousin (14).

This comes at a time when the police have continued to express concern over the rising cases of murder, particularly those involving minors.

-State media