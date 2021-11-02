Chamisa Holds The Sanctions Key- Party Officials

Share











By A Correspondent- Opposition MDC Alliance says its President Nelson Chamisa has the key to unlocking relations which Zimbabwe has been sidelined from by the west over human rights abuses.

Ostalloz Siziba, the party’s deputy spokesperson, claimed that even the ruling Zanu PF was aware of that fact.

He told NewZimbabwe:

Ironically when Zanu-PF funds its people and thugs to carry placards and ask Nelson Chamisa to help them end Zimbabwe’s international isolation, they recognize his legitimacy and capacity to resolve these issues and they are very correct.

For the first time I have seen Zanu-PF articulating in their own protests a clear message, it acknowledges that Chamisa is the only one who can give them jobs, end international isolation, yes give him the responsibility to govern and he will have multilateral and bilateral conversations with the international community.

He said Zimbabwe is isolated from the international community because of violence and terror, corruption and extraction of economic-political order, legitimacy questions associated with the ZANU PF government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He said once the MDC Alliance comes to power, it will “make a clear program of re-engagement which is born out of the domestic resolution of our own problems so that we get to the community of nations.

-NewZimbabwe