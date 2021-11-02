Marry Chiwenga Examined By Govt Doctors, Awaits Results

Marry Mubaiwa, who is facing a number of criminal charges at the Harare Magistrates Court, has been medically examined by two Government doctors to ascertain the effects of medication she is taking on her ability to comprehend trial proceedings, a court heard.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, today told Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje that she was medically examined on Friday but was yet to receive the results.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza applied for the matters to be postponed to November 15 pending availability of her results.

Mubaiwa is charged with attempted murder, assault, money laundering and externalisation and violating the Marriage Act.

-State Media