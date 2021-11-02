MDC Alliance Vice Chairlady Suspended Over Suspected Zanu PF Dealings

Mdc Alliance Namibia District suspends Vice Chairlady Zanele Mutema with immediate effect pending investigations.

31 October 2021

Mdc Alliance Namibia District today suspended its Vice Chairlady in the Women’s Assembly Zanele Mutema with immediate effect following a long time of serious interrogation on the suspected underhand dealings with the few Zanupf sons and daughters in Windhoek.

The security and intelligence of the party made their follow up on the unscrupulous movements of the sellout resulting in her immediate suspension from the political behemoth. I would like to set the record clear that Zanele Mutema is no longer a member of our party district executive until her issue is finalised.

We need to make it very clear that Mdc Alliance Namibia will not tolerate any of its leaders to dine and wine with Zanupf Satanists. The two should exist as water and oil, our people are being arbitrarily arrested, tortured, maimed and their democratic rights are muzzled every now and then. It’s now time for the district to be tough on those who sacrifice the national democratic revolution for three pieces of silver. As social democrats, we allow her to join any party of her choice since it is her democratic right enshrined in the supreme law of the country. Our intelligence gathered concrete information that Zanele Mutema was seen today attending a caucus with the authors of human butchery.

Mdc Alliance Namibia remains resolutely committed to converge for complete change regardless of the desperate efforts by the regime to infiltrate the democratic project. We are aware that the corrupt regime has pressed the panic button after social democrats in Namibia who subscribe to the able leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa managed to exhibit their extraordinary energy and enthusiasm to defeat the corrupt regime. The issue of this candidate of stomach politics shall be heard with in the stipulated time frame in the Mdc Alliance constitution.

In a nutshell, Mdc Alliance Namibia expresses its insatiable appetite to continue mobilising and recruiting membership for the change that delivers. We remain unshaken as a district, we encourage our members to desist from belly politics of plunder and self-enrichment. Only psychiatric patients can migrate from Zimbabwe and come to a foreign land to support a stinking regime that has dismally failed to put the economy on a sounder footing. We absolutely condemn this level moral and political rot in this Zanupf surrogate called Zanele Mutema.

Mdc Alliance Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya.