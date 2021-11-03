Chiwenga Extends Covid-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday extended the Covid-19 induced level two national lockdown by another two weeks.

He also said vaccination centres are required to commence vaccinating the 16-17-year age group with immediate effect after the Government extended the exercise to the older teenagers on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, Acting President Chiwenga said the lockdown extension comes at a time when the country has recorded a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

He said the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases speaks to the effectiveness of the lockdown measures put in place by Government.

“The last two weeks has seen a reduction in the number of cases of Covid-19 which has resulted in the country recording an average of 45 new cases per day and an average of one death per day.

“This indicates that the lockdown public health measures currently in place are effective in controlling the transmission of the virus,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga said globally and nationally, public health discussions have been ongoing regarding extending vaccination to children and other special groups such as pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

“Based on the available scientific data in line with Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe guidance, the specialist paediatricians have recommended the vaccination of the 16 to 17 years age group with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“The public is hereby advised that the Covid-19 vaccination for the 16 to 17 years age group has been approved. All the provinces, secondary schools, colleges, universities and vaccination centres are hereby required to commence the vaccination campaign of this age group with immediate effect. For the avoidance of doubt the only vaccine type eligible for this age is the Sinovac Covid-9 vaccine.”

Acting President Chiwenga said Government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is determined that Zimbabwe achieves herd immunity by the end of December.

-State Media