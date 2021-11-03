Hiigh School Learners Stab Each Other Over Girl

By A Correspondent| Two pupils from Gokomere High School in Masvingo Province reportedly stabbed each other during a fight over a girlfriend.

This is according to Masvingo’s Hevoi FM.

According to Hevoi FM: Form three and form two students at Gokomere High School stabbed each other with a knife during a fight over a girlfriend yesterday.The two were admitted at Gokomere Mission Clinic.Parents at the school are calling for the return of corporal punishment to instill discipline.