Chinhoyi Man Jailed 18months Over Dagga

By A Correspondent- A notorious drug pusher in Chinhoyi has been jailed 18 months for unlawful possession and trafficking of a banned substance.

Pamela Chiwara (32) of Coldstream suburb was convicted of possession of 3,9 kilogrammes of dagga, which was found stashed at her house.

However magistrate Tamari Chibindi suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

The state case, led by prosecutor Review Nikisi had argued that on October 23, 2021, at around 10 am, detectives were on patrol in Coldstream when they received a tip off to the effect that Chiwara was in possession of dangerous drugs.

Acting upon the information, cops went to her house, where they found the accused person.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of 3,9kg hidden in her bedroom, stashed in a pillowcase concealed in the lower compartment of her wardrobe.

Chiwara was requested to produce a licence or permit authorising her to be in possession of dagga but she failed, leading to her arrest.

The recovered dagga was forfeited to the state for destruction.

In sentencing the accused person, the presiding magistrate lamented the high prevalence of drug-induced crimes and devastating effects drugs have had, particularly on the youths.

She said deterrent jail terms were appropriate to curb the vice which had wrecked society.