Cop Jailed Over Dagga

By A Correspondent- A police officer who was caught with 143kgs of loose dagga has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Berlin Dombodzvuku, a police officer stationed at Support Unit Zulu Troop appeared before Marondera Magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Munemo yesterday who after full trial slapped him with five years imprisonment with one year being suspended on condition that Dombodzvuku does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Effectively, Dombodzvuku will serve a four-year jail term.

He was allegedly caught by officers after a high-speed chase, resulting in him abandoning his vehicle before attempting to flee on foot, but to no avail.

Ms Phumuzile Ndlovu prosecuted for the State.