Loverbirds Run Over By Truck While Crossing Road

By A Correspondent- Two lovers who were sharing their love together, sadly also shared their death together.

This comes after they were killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident on Tuesday, 2 November.

According to Reaction Unit of South Africa spokesman Prem Balrum, an unidentified woman was killed and her partner critically injured after they were run over by a truck on the R102 between Ottawa and Verulam, north of Durban.

“A member of the unit was travelling on the south-bound lane when he was flagged down by pedestrians. Upon investigation, the officer noticed a mangled body of a female lying face-down on the tarmac next to a metal barrier. The woman appeared to have been dragged between the barrier and the truck for about 15 metres.”

Balrum said upon inspection, a man was discovered in the overgrown bush next to the road.

“Witnesses informed the officer the two were run over by a truck that did not stop at the scene. Details of the truck were circulated to unit members responding to the scene.”

He said medics assessed the woman and found she was fatally injured. He said the man sustained critical injuries from the high-impact collision.

“His clothing items were located several metres from the scene. CPR commenced by paramedics from Netcare 911, Metro Police and the unit on the critically injured man after his condition rapidly deteriorated. After re-establishing a pulse, the patient was rushed to hospital, where he died up arrival.”

Balrum said officers search for the truck and located it near the Ottawa and Parkgate intersection.

“The driver and his assistant were found seated in the vehicle. When questioned, they informed the officers they were unaware they had knocked the pedestrians over, but the left headlight was missing from the truck.”

Captain Nqobile Gwala said two pedestrians were crossing the R102 between the Ottawa and Verulam intersection, when they were knocked by the vehicle. The female victim sustained injuries and was certified dead at the scene, while the male victim was taken to hospital for medical attention, where he died: “A case of culpable homicide was opened at the Verulam Police Station for investigation.”

– Daily Sun