Pastor In Soup For Assaulting Boy Over Toilet

Share











By A Correspondent- A pastor with Heartfelt International Ministries in Kariba, Tonderai Muridzi (32) on Tuesday appeared before Kariba magistrate Mr Tendai Banda for assaulting a form five learner Ngonidzashe Makovere (17).

He was fined $20 000 after admitting to the charges.

Prosecutor Ms Karen Musiiwa told the court that on September 7, a passer-by requested to use the toilet from Makovere to which he agreed.

The passer-by spilled some water on the toilet floor, prompting the Muridzi to force the boy to clean up as the passer-by had left.

The boy complied but Muridzi started shouting at him, accusing him of delaying.

The clergyman entered the complainant’s room and started bashing him with open hands and fists, resulting in the complainant sustaining injuries.

The matter was reported at Kariba Police Post leading to Muridzi’s arrest.

– HMetro