BREAKING.. …. Plane Crashes In Mazowe

By A Correspondent- A plane has crashed at Chigumira Farm in Mazowe Mashonaland Central Province and killed two people.

The plane crash happened Thursday afternoon.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident that occurred just after 4.30 PM. The police, however, did not reveal the identities of the victims of the accident. ZRP said in a statement on Friday:

The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms the death of two people in a plane crash at Chigumira Farm, Mazowe on 04/11/21 at 1633 hrs.

Investigations to find out what actually transpired are in progress.