IN PICTURES: Mnangagwa Opens Consulate For Own Niece In Scotland.

Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday opened a consulate for his own niece, Heather Mudhari, who now becomes the honourary consul for Zimbabwe to Scotland.

Pictures at the opening ceremony – pic credit: Marshall Gore

The development was revealed by ZimEye two years ago, when this network investigated how Heather Mudhari has been catapulted to an ambassadorial post. Below are some of the pictures during the opening ceremony officiated by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Shava



















Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Shaba cutting off the ribbon, pic credit Mike Tashaya

Mthuli Ncube with Mnangagwa’s niece, Heather Mudhari, the new hon Consul for Zim in Scotland – pic credit: Mike Tashaya

“Honorary Consul” refers to the locally engaged representative of a foreign government who has been appointed to head a consular post.

Honorary consuls are called “honorary” because they perform their work on an honorary basis and are not paid a fee for their services.

A consul, in foreign service, is a public officer who is commissioned by a state to reside in a foreign country for the purpose of fostering the commercial affairs of its citizens in that foreign country and performing such routine functions as issuing visas and renewing passports.

They are distinguished from an ambassador, the latter being a representative from one head of state to another, but both have a form of immunity. … A less common usage is an administrative consul, who takes a governing role and is appointed by a country that has colonised or occupied another.

A Consul is of a lesser title than an Ambassador so in this case the consul has the ambassador in London as her boss.